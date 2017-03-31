Growth statistics show Canterbury region on track

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 12:32

Latest Statistics New Zealand figures showing a growth in Canterbury’s economy of 31.9 percent over the past five years confirm we are doing well as a region, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says.

Growth had been primarily driven by construction, manufacturing and agriculture, and tracked well above the national average of 23.8 percent, Doocey said.

"In dollar terms, we are looking at $33.1 billion being generated in Canterbury from 2011 -16."

In 2016, Canterbury’s GDP increased 3.5 percent, led by growth in the professional, scientific and technical services, transport and postal and warehousing industries.

Last year, New Zealand’s employment rate was second highest in the OECD, Doocey said, with 66.7 percent of New Zealanders over the age of 15 in employment.

"This growth in our regional economy, building on further employment and wage growth, confirms we are on track as a region," Doocey said.