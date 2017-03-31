Shotover Jet achieves Qualmark Gold in Sustainable Tourism

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 12:43

Shotover Jet has for the first time achieved a Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Business award, with Qualmark confirming the experience as a ‘must do’ Queenstown activity.

The Qualmark Gold Award recognises tourism businesses that set the highest performing standards across four categories: Economic, Environmental, People and Health and Safety. New evaluation criteria also identify businesses that focus on protecting what makes New Zealand unique and special.

NgÄi Tahu Tourism Regional General Manager Jolanda Cave says the team is delighted to have achieved their first prestigious Gold Award.

"We know that Qualmark places a lot of importance on customer feedback, and it has assessed that our customers’ comments confirm Shotover Jet as one of the ‘must do’ activities in Queenstown," she says.

"This award reinforces the quality of the connection we make for our customers, in delivering them memorable, unique experiences in one of the most beautiful places in Aotearoa."

Shotover Jet recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of continuous operation, and the business is still growing, hosting over 150,000 customers last year from around the world.

As one of 11 iconic experiences owned by NgÄi Tahu Tourism, Shotover Jet operates in accordance with NgÄi Tahu values including manaakitanga (hospitality) and kaitiakitanga (stewardship).

"Our focus on innovation and continuous improvement is not only for the benefit of our customers, but also for our environment and our team," Mrs Cave says.

"The Qualmark Gold Award is evidence of Shotover Jet’s commitment to protecting our beautiful natural environment, enhancing connections with our local communities, while also delivering a quality, safe experience for all visitors."