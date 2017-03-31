Expressions of Interest for SBAS trial

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 14:13

Expressions of interest are now invited for the Australasian trial of satellite-based augmentation service (SBAS) technology in 2017 and 2018.

LINZ is co-operating with Geoscience Australia and CRCSI in delivering the trial. It will improve the accuracy of GPS and other satellite navigation systems, so accurate positioning information can be received anytime and anywhere across New Zealand.

Parties interested in participating in the trial need to submit their EOIs by Friday 28 April 2017.