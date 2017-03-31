CentrePort welcomes findings of report into Statistics House

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 15:03

CentrePort has welcomed the conclusions of the technical investigation into the performance of Statistics House in the 14 November 2016 Kaikoura Earthquake.

"The investigators found that Statistics House complied with the Building Code of the day when it was built in 2005," CentrePort chief executive Derek Nind says.

"They also acknowledge the effectiveness of the strengthening work we were working with our tenants to complete when the earthquake struck.

"The damage to the building was a shock to us and to the people from Statistics New Zealand and Ministry of Transport who worked there.

"We now have much needed answers to what happened and how."

Mr Nind says the company would make a decision on the future of Statistics House once its engineers and insurers completed their deliberations.

He says the company is also working with engineers, insurers and tenants on the future of the BNZ Building, Customs House and Shed 39.

The investigation commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment provides useful lessons for policy makers, regulators, building designers, builders, owners and tenants.