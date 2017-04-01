Hilux gets "edgy" looks

|
[ login or create an account ]
Toyota has launched the striking, special edition Hilux Edge at a competitive price point, hot on the heels of the limited edition TRD launch
"The Hilux Edge gives customers a unique, sportier take on the classic truck. It’s a unique model that looks great and underlines Hilux’s perennial ability to appeal to a broad range of customers," said Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Sales.
While it is based on the SR model, the "Edge" package includes the upgraded stylish 17 inch alloy wheels from the SR5 and is available in pre-runner, 4WD, manual and auto variants.
"For extra street cred we’ve added some bold accessories like black over fender flares, a black bonnet stripe above the grille and a Hilux Edge decal and badge package will be affixed to the wellside," said Mr Prangnell.
The stand out Hilux Edge is available from $37,990- and sets itself apart from the increasingly large number of utes on the road.
The new Hilux Edge is available in six exterior colours; Glacier White, Silver Sky, Graphite, Eclipse, Olympia Red and Nebula Blue.
Toyota last offered a limited edition Hilux Edge model in 2014.
The 2017 Hilux Edge will go on sale at:
2WD Hilux Prerunner Edge 6MT $37,990-
2WD Hilux Prerunner Edge 6AT $39,990-
4WD Hilux Edge 3.0 DT 6MT $46,990-
4WD Hilux Edge 3.0 DT 6AT $48,990-
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.