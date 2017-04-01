Kiwis to get better choice of affordable, quality, used vehicles

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 08:48

Toyota New Zealand is launching an official certified imports programme direct from Toyota in Japan for customers seeking affordable second hand vehicles without compromising on quality.

"The launch of Toyota Certified Imports is a massive milestone for consumer choice and Kiwi motorists in the market for a reliable and affordable vehicle under $15,000," said Andrew Davis, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager Used Vehicles and Marketing.

All Toyota Certified Imports cars will be specially selected and inspected by Toyota New Zealand to ensure full safety compliance.

Stringent checks and balances will see the new imports undergo a safety check with the Automobile Association and an independent odometer certification before being serviced and refurbished as required at Toyota New Zealand’s Thames facility.

"By purchasing directly from us, the importer, and not an intermediary site, consumers can sleep easy knowing we’ve done the hard work in terms of quality assurance," add Mr Davis.

"We’ve been selling used vehicles for more than 20 years; with the launch of Toyota Certified Imports we’re making it more affordable to receive the added value and benefits ownership."

Toyota still expects to be a relatively small player in the second hand import market, which last year numbered 150,000 vehicles.

All Toyota Certified Imports will be sold via Toyota’s dealer network with a 12 month mechanical warranty, 12 month AA Roadservice membership, and a WOF check after the first year of ownership. Additional years of warranty coverage can be purchased at the customer’s expense.

Depending on age and distance travelled they will sell from as little as $8,990.

The Toyota Certified Imports will be advertised online at www.toyota.co.nz with a wide range of model choices spanning passenger and commercial vehicles, although the most popular models are expected to be the Prius, Hiace, Wish, Ist and Mark X.

With backing from Toyota New Zealand and its comprehensive dealer network, the Toyota Certified Imports will offer customers peace of mind motoring through quality, reliable vehicles and the confidence of the warranty programme.