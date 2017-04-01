Customers win in Fortuner and Hilux price realignment

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 08:48

The significant growth in SUV and Light truck sales, coupled with favourable exchange rates, has enabled Toyota New Zealand to introduce lower prices on Fortuner and Hilux models.

"Our dollar has strengthened against the yen by about 7.6 per cent already this year so we find ourselves in the fortunate position of being able to pass these gains on to our customers," said Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Sales.

"We are constantly evaluating the market and negotiating hard with Toyota Motor Corporation for the benefit of our Kiwi customers.

"A favourable price adjustment undoubtedly boosts our proposition and ensures we remain competitive with the other new entrants in the market since we launched Fortuner and Hilux just over a year ago.

"The result is savings of up to $10,000 on Fortuner and $4,000 on Hilux, model dependent, we are anticipating significant customer interest," said Mr Prangnell.

Mr Prangnell noted the market has become even more SUV and Ute centric in the last 15 months. So far this year, SUV sales have risen to 40 per cent of the total market, while passenger sales have dropped to 32 per cent.

From April 1 all Hilux 4WD SR models have been reduced by $3,000 and the SR5 and SR5 Limited by $4,000.

The Hilux 2WD S and SR models have reduced by $1,000, while the 2WD SR5 and SR5 Limited models by $2,000.

The Hilux range now starts at $35,990. While the range topping SR5 Limited 4WD is $66,490.

All four Fortuner models have been reduced by $10,000 with the model range now priced between $60,990 for the GX and up to $68,990 for the Limited.