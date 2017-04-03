Good Business Egg awards: Finding the best eggs this Easter

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 08:45

Easter is just around the corner, and the best eggs are about to be announced - the best BACS Good Business Eggs that is.

For the fifth year, the New Zealand businesses that invest in their community are being evaluated and scrutinised to find the three winners of the BACS Good Business Egg awards. The awards event is being held in Wellington on Wednesday April 5.

Run by Business and Community Shares NZ, director Julie Donvin-Irons says the awards are about naming and faming businesses delivering good corporate social responsibility.

"What’s unusual about the BACS Good Business Egg Awards is that the contenders are identified and nominated by the community - businesses can’t nominate themselves," she says.

The long list of nominees put forward by the community are checked and verified, with 46 businesses that have invested in the community making the cut this year. From there, the finalists are determined by a panel of community leaders who score each business against set criteria.

"The judges all work independently, and they were looking for evidence of community gain. Good corporate social responsibility is about investing in the community, not just giving money," Julie Donvin-Irons says.

There are 17 finalists across three categories - Health and Wellbeing, Education and Skills, and Community Empowerment.

Another point of difference about the BACS Good Business Egg Awards is the prizes. The winners receive a special award to acknowledge their win, but they also get given a challenge - to care for and nuture a community project for the next 12 months.

"We call it the BACS Living Award. It’s a project or campaign, or charitable cause that we entrust the three business winners to care for, and at the next year’s awards, they report back on its welfare.

"The awards celebrate companies who invest in their community, but they also remind businesses it is a process of continual investment, that always needs nurturing," Julie Donvin-Irons says.

The finalists for this year’s BACS Good Business Egg Awards are:

- Health and Wellbeing

Fonterra, CQ Hotels Wellington, Genesis Energy, Countdown, The Warehouse

- Education and Skills

Spark, Noel Leeming, KPMG, Deloitte, ANZ, Auckland Airport

- Community Empowerment

The Warehouse, Contact Energy, IBM, Belly Gully, TSB, Annah Stretton

Last year Countdown, KPMG and Contact Energy were the winners of the BACS Good Business Egg Awards. As part of their prize they were given an empty cardboard box that was refillable and recyclable for Women’s Refuge. At this year’s awards, they will present to Women’s Refuge the results of that work.