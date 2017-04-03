Inaugural Export Awards for Wellington

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 10:32

The success of Wellington exporters will be celebrated at the region’s inaugural ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards in June.

Entrants must have a minimum of $100,000 in export revenue and be based in the Wellington region, which includes Horowhenua, Manawatu, Tararua, and Wairarapa down to Wellington.

Details were announced by Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

Companies can enter any of four categories - Marsh Innovation in Export Award, MFAT Most Sustainable in Export Award, Wellington Airport Emerging Exporter Award, CentrePort Excellence in Services Export Award. Entrants will be required to describe their company and its achievements in export.

Entries opened today and close on 19 May. Judges will visit shortlisted companies during the week of 29 May - 2 June, at which time their submissions will be discussed. The finalists will be announced on 6 June, and the winners of each category will contest the supreme award, the ASB Exporter of the Year, which will be announced at a gala dinner on the waterfront at Te Wharewaka on 21 June.

The judges and the guest speaker will be announced shortly.

John Milford says the purpose of the awards is to celebrate businesses making it in the export market.

"Exporters are the lifeblood of our country and we need to acknowledge their contribution.

"ExportNZ awards are held throughout the country and the time is right for Wellington to celebrate those companies that contribute so much in the form of export receipts and jobs to both the national and local economy by way of their skill and innovation.

"We’re not just talking about physical exports such as manufactured and agriculture goods that go through CentrePort and the airport, but also those from our booming service and IT sectors.

"These awards are a great chance for export businesses to expand their business horizons and get inspired."

Entry forms, criteria details, and registration forms are available on the ExportNZ Wellington website here.

ExportNZ Wellington is overseen by Wellington Chamber of Commerce.