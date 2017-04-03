Westpac to chair New Zealand Bankers’ Association

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 14:38

Westpac chief executive David McLean has been elected chair of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association for 2017/18 and took on the role on 1 April.

Kiwibank chief executive Paul Brock was elected deputy chair.

David McLean says it’s a privilege to be elected chair and he is confident NZBA will continue to promote outcomes that support the industry, and ultimately all New Zealanders.

"New Zealand’s economic growth and wellbeing depends on a stable, robust and secure banking system."

Westpac takes over the chair bank role from ANZ.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Karen Scott-Howman says, "I would like to thank David Hisco for his contribution as chair over the last year, and welcome David McLean to the role."

Established in 1891, NZBA is the voice of the banking industry. The association advocates on behalf of the industry in support of a successful banking system that benefits New Zealanders and the New Zealand economy.

The association currently has 16 members, all of which are banks registered under the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989. The association’s governing body is its council, comprising the chief executive of each member bank. In addition to these members, NZBA has eight affiliate memberships with other organisations involved with the banking industry.