Monthly Economic Indicators March 2017

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 14:51

The Monthly Economic Indicators for March 2017 are now available on the Treasury website:

http://www.treasury.govt.nz/economy/mei/mar17

In summary:

GDP growth slowed in the final quarter of 2016 but is expected to recover over 2017

Despite slower real GDP growth, nominal GDP increased strongly as dairy prices rose

The current account deficit narrowed to 2.7% of GDP and New Zealand’s net international liability position fell to a post-2000 low of 59.9% of GDP

Internationally, political developments continued to drive financial market sentiment

This month’s special topic covers some of the key insights from the Treasury’s March 2017 business talks. The overall view of businesses was one of ongoing economic expansion, supported by solid population growth, high tourist numbers and positive employment and investment intentions.