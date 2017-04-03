Submissions sought on transitional regulations made under HSNO Act

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 17:55

We’re seeking submissions on a consultation paper for transitional regulations made under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Act.

Changes were made to the HSNO Act as part of the Government’s Health and Safety Reform. Part of these changes include moving the workplace hazardous substance rules from HSNO to the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA).

Moving these requirements has created some gaps in the rules. To fill these gaps, specific rules are being set in the Hazardous Property Controls (HPC) Notice. To make sure these gap filling rules are in place for all existing HSNO approvals when the HPC Notice becomes law (expected December 2017), transitional regulations are needed under HSNO.

The EPA is seeking public feedback and comment on the proposals set out in a consultation document to inform the development of the transitional regulations.

The transitional regulations will be developed by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE).

To read the consultation document and download a submission form please visit our website.

The consultation period for these proposals opens 3 April 2017 and closes on 12 May 2017.

Reminder - HPC Notice consultation closing soon

The HPC notice consultation closes at 5 pm 19 April 2017. This is your chance to have your say about our proposals on:

- the rules for substances toxic to the environment. Many of these rules relate to the workplace use of pesticides

- the availability, storage and use of hazardous substances outside of the workplace in places such as the home

- the requirements for tank wagons and transportable containers for ecotoxic substances

- the filling of SCUBA cylinders by members of the public

- changes to the Labelling Notice, resulting from the proposed new requirements on pesticide use.

If you have any questions you can email us at: hsreform@epa.govt.nz