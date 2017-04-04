First quarter new vehicle registrations 15% ahead of 2016

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 07:58

David Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of the Motor Industry Association says "Registration data for March 2017 shows growth in the new vehicle sector continues to surpass expectations. Year to date the new vehicle sector is 15% (5,161 units) ahead of this time last year with 39,477 vehicles registered compared to 34,316 vehicles to the end of March 2016. Monthly registrations of 13,869 vehicles was also the strongest month of March on record, up 14.5% (1,759 units) on March 2016."

For the month of March 2017, passenger car and SUV registrations of 9,230 units were up 12.7% (1.039 units) on March 2016. Commercial vehicle registrations of 4,639 units were up 18.4% (720 units) on March 2016.

"Not only was it the first time since the MIA began collating commercial vehicle registration data in 1981, that registrations of heavy vehicles broke through the 4,000 mark in the month of March, it was also the single largest month of all time" said Mr Crawford.

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 17% market share (2,316 units), followed by Ford with 11% (1,522 units) and Holden with 8% market share (1,104 units).

Toyota was also the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 13% market share (1,213 units) followed by Mazda with 10% (905 units) and Suzuki with 8% market share (734 units).

In the commercial sector, Toyota was again the market leader with 24% (1,103 units) followed by Ford with 19% (879 units) and Holden with 8% market share (393 units).

For the month of March, the Ford Ranger remains at the top of the bestselling vehicle model table with 810 units followed by the Toyota Hilux in second with 740 units and the Toyota Corolla with 396 units. The Toyota Hiace was the top selling rental model for the month of March with 54 units.

Year to date the SUV medium segment accounts for 16% of the market, followed by the Pick Up/Chassic Cab 4x4 (utes) with 12% and SUV large segment also with 12% share. Year to date, SUV’s make up 40% of new vehicle registrations.