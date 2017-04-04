Wellington demolition scrap: from the Wahine to Molesworth St

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 08:45

On 10th April, New Zealand will mark the 49th anniversary of the sinking of the ferry Wahine in Wellington Harbour. On this solemn occasion, the Scrap Metal Recycling Association of NZ has delved into its news archives to remind kiwis about the long history of demolition and recycling and its role in the New Zealand economy.

After the sinking of the Wahine, the wreck was deemed a navigation hazard. The salvage operation took over 5 years to complete.

"What many people don’t realise is that the Wahine’s steel was first removed to a scrap yard in Lower Hutt and then freighted to Auckland for recycling in the steel mill," says Korina Kirk, the Association’s President.

"By law at the time, all ferrous scrap had to be sold to the steel mill; exporting of steel scrap was illegal."

"Pacific Steel (which later became part of today’s Sims Pacific Metals company) monitored news of the day through a clippings service. These clippings are now part of our historical archives and tell the story of the sinking and decisions about the ferry’s salvage. The scrap value of $4.5 million in 1973 paled in comparison to the salvage costs."

Fast forward to 2016/17 and the earthquake demolitions in the Wellington region. In the intervening years, there have been changes to the metals recycling industry. There is no longer a steel mill in New Zealand to re-process ferrous scrap; metals from the demolitions have been added to the metals export stream which is almost a daily occurrence at most of New Zealand’s ports.

"Member company Macaulay Metals based in Lower Hutt has been processing metals from the demolition waste generated from the large building demolitions on Molesworth Street and the Queensgate Mall."

"Last month, we loaded 18,200 tonnes of scrap onto a bulk ship as part of a parcel heading for Hyundai Steel in South Korea. At the company’s Incheon steel mill, the scrap will be melted at the rate of 500 tonnes per hour and made into different steel products; it’s entirely possible that some of these products will end up back in New Zealand - things like steel beams," says Jeff Harris, Managing Director of Macaulay Metals.

The Association has estimated that metal exports from New Zealand are the 17th largest export earner for New Zealand but the industry doesn’t receive the attention that the country’s primary production exports do. "We’re not just here to clean up from major events, we’re a day-to-day recycling industry that directly benefits New Zealand’s economy and environment."

"Put simply," says Kirk, "recycling metals in New Zealand is a win-win. Almost all metals can be re-used indefinitely and so it’s a shame to see metals of any type going into landfills.

Kiwis value their environment and our industry pays for metals and exports them out of the country for re-use."