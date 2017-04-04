Contact introduces AA Smartfuel rewards of up to 50c per litre

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 09:16

From today Contact Energy Limited (Contact) customers can sign up for a new range of Contact Fuel Reward plans offering them the opportunity to turn their home energy use into fuel discounts. The choice of plans offer 10c, 30c, or 50c per litre off at the pump every month through Contact’s partnership with AA Smartfuel.

Contact’s Chief Customer Officer Vena Crawley said "From a dollar for dollar rewards points comparison, it’s a no brainer. We believe AA Smartfuel offers the best bang for buck for our customers, as well as instant rewards - there are no tricks, no confusing points calculations, no ordering from catalogues and no waiting."

"We have been listening to our customers’ feedback on the rewards they value and closely monitoring the changes taking place in the rewards space over the past year."

"Our customers have overwhelmingly told us they want a more instant and generous rewards programme. They want compelling discounts and cash back in their pockets. As well as offering a range of flexible electricity plans and prompt payment discounts, we’ve joined forces with AA Smartfuel so we can reward customers with a more immediate discount at the fuel pump."

"Contact customers can earn the fuel rewards every month - there’s no minimum spend required, they’re available to new and existing customers, and customers can move from our existing fixed term plans without ‘break fees’."

In 2016, Contact refreshed its energy plans to offer customers more choice such as fixed pricing, not paying for fixed daily charges at your bach and a range of payment options, rewards and discounts.

"This is about introducing more of the changes our customers are telling us they want to see, and it’s only the first step."

AA Smartfuel has 2.2 million registered card users and kiwis have earned $95 million in fuel rewards over the past 12 months. It provides customers with instant rewards which they can choose to spend, save, combine with rewards earned by other family members, or gift to relatives, neighbours, community groups or others in need, while keeping track of their savings in a handy smartphone app.

Customers who choose to sign up to Contact’s 1 year Fuel Rewards plan (fixed until 30 June 2018), which offers 30c off per litre at the pump every month, can save up to $180 a year on fuel. When a family accumulates their Contact fuel rewards with their everyday spending at some of the 1,400 retailers across New Zealand offering AA Smartfuel rewards, significant fuel savings and even free fuel fills are possible.

Contact’s involvement in the Fly Buys programme has ended and is replaced by AA Smartfuel. Fly Buys points owed to Contact customers have been calculated and awarded in advance. Contact will be in touch with its customers to outline the easy steps they need to take to start earning fuel rewards on their energy spend.