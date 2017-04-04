Chorus submits a number of proposals for Crown Fibre Holdings

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 09:21

Chorus has today put forward a number of proposals for Crown Fibre Holdings (CFH) to consider through the next stage of the Rural Broadband Initiative and Mobile Black Spots Request for Proposals processes.

"We have provided CFH with multiple proposals, and in a similar vein to the first Rural Broadband Initiative, Chorus will happily work with other industry participants to maximise the sector’s investment and ensure better broadband reaches as many New Zealanders as possible," said Kate McKenzie, Chorus CEO.

"Chorus believes that as many rural people as possible should enjoy equivalent broadband to their urban counterparts, and our proposals focus on reducing the urban/rural digital divide.

"In areas that are inherently economically challenging to reach, it’s important that subsidies go towards providing as many new people as possible with enhanced broadband services, rather than duplicating and overbuilding already existing high speed broadband services.

"We foresee fibre to the home for most homes and businesses in New Zealand over time, and we also know that independent testing shows VDSL significantly outperforming mobile broadband technologies today.

"Innovative fixed line technology choices such as vectoring will deliver even faster speeds over fixed lines, which also deliver consistent performance that does not slow down at busy times and do not require data caps to constrain use.

"Further, our proposals will deliver "open access" infrastructure that benefits the whole industry, building more fibre, maximising the fibre that is already present, improving fixed line broadband and also enabling greater reach of complementary mobile services," she said.

In line with the terms of the Request for Proposals process, the specific details of Chorus’ proposals remain confidential.