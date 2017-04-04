New Zealand-made cloud solution expands to Australia

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 10:45

New Zealand back office processing company streamline has signed a reseller agreement for its PlusOne accounts payable automation solution with Sharp Corporation of Australia. The non-exclusive agreement is effective immediately and will see Sharp resell PlusOne in all Australian states and territories.

PlusOne is a cloud-based solution that combines optical character recognition (OCR) with manual verification to boost efficiency and cut administration overheads in clients’ accounts payable processes. Launched in 2015, it is currently sold in New Zealand both directly and through Sharp’s New Zealand unit.

"PlusOne will be a compelling addition to our portfolio in Australia," said Daniel Gard, National Marketing Manager, Office Solutions Group for Sharp.

Streamline CEO Craig Pellett says the Sharp Australia agreement provides a distribution channel into a large and untapped market. "PlusOne is a solution that, being both scalable and readily configured to the user’s business rules, is global in character. We’re looking forward to seeing it take off in Australia and, very soon, adding some of our other solutions to the offering."