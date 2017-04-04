Ravensdown appoints new regional manager for upper North Island

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 11:50

Ravensdown has appointed Steve Belton to the position of regional manager for the upper North Island.

Steve has almost 20 years’ experience in the agri sector and has particular expertise in developing tailored solutions for his clients to ensure they are getting the best results.

"I am looking forward to meeting customers in the region and learning about their specific requirements. Having worked in Waikato for several years, I understand the issues and frustrations they are facing.

"By working alongside our customers and ensuring they have access to the latest technology and information, we’re able to produce farm-specific solutions. In the long run, it’s about smarter farming."

Steve was previously the regional finance manager - upper North Island for Farmlands Finance. He is happy to return to Ravensdown, having worked for the company as a senior field officer earlier in his career.

"It’s great to be back at Ravensdown and working with such a skilled group of people. The team up here is incredibly experienced and really focused on getting the best outcomes for their customers."

Steve’s commitment to the region goes beyond his day job. He played an integral part in setting up the Waikato Rural Business Network in 2014. The group seeks to help farmers and rural professionals grow their business through networking and learning.

"I saw a need in the market for this kind of group and it has proven to be very successful; we have run over 15 events to date, all with large turnouts. Supporting the rural sector outside of work is important to me and this group is a part of that."

Steve is based at the Morrinsville store and oversees a team of eight staff. The team is likely to grow in the coming months as recruitment is currently underway.