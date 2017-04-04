'Outstanding print innovation' praised by awards judges

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 12:29

Point-of-sale material is reaching new heights, helped by outstanding paper engineering, based on the quality of entries to the 2017 New Zealand Pride In Print Awards.

Judging took place over three days last week in Auckland and judges praised the high level of innovation shown in this year’s entries, with such impressive work ranging from traditional books and delicate personalised stationery through to security labels and t-shirt transfers.

One of the stand-outs was the level to which paper engineering has soared, says Pride In Print Awards manager Sue Archibald.

"Many pieces of point-of-sale material are outstanding and the construction of display stands has become almost an art form," says Ms Archibald.

"Several displays were motorised, with moving parts to further attract attention, giving retailers really interesting product display opportunities to enhance sales.

"This signage and packaging work shows how printers are pushing the boundaries of invention, in order to grab the attention of the buyer."

Ms Archibald says judges commented that many specialised print techniques and finishing were expertly demonstrated in the generous swathe of entries.

"Foiling, embossing and security features are making products stand out from competitors and allowing traceability in a world where this is becoming more and more of a necessity for manufacturers and the ultimate consumer.

"Techniques are about more than just making the products look attractive. They add value, particularly in the export market, assisting New Zealand firms to continue to punch well above their weight."

This year sees Pride In Print returning to Christchurch, with the gala Awards Night scheduled for Friday May 12 at Wigram’s Air Force Museum of New Zealand.

Event organisers are offering accommodation packages as well as on-the-night transportation for delegates residing in the city to the venue.

"It’s going to be a spectacular night celebrating the print industry, so book your tickets now if you haven’t yet done so," urges Ms Archibald.

"We have already had several Christchurch-based companies confirm they are bringing their entire company along and we hope the wider industry gets right in behind our Canterbury friends to make this year’s awards the best yet!"