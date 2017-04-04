Synlait appoints General Manager of Sales

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 13:34

Synlait (NZX: SML; ASX: SM1) Callam Weetman has joined Synlait Milk’s Senior Leadership Team as General Manager of Sales.

A dairy industry executive with more than 25 years of international B2B sales, business development and product category management experience, Mr Weetman will begin in late April.

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Callam will report to Martijn Jager, Synlait’s Director for Business Development and Sales.

"Callam has a strong international background in the industry and has a lot to offer our team," says John Penno, Managing Director and CEO.

"His focus on building close partnerships with customers is a core element of our strategy to make the most from milk, so he’s already aligned with our approach."

Mr Weetman began his dairy career with the New Zealand Dairy Board in 1993 (which merged into Fonterra in 2001) and progressed through a range of leadership roles focused on sales and business development, including as their General Manager of Global Ingredients Sales for the Middle East and Africa.

Most recently, Mr Weetman was the Regional Director Middle East and Africa for the Global Dairy Network and prior to that he was an Executive Director in the same region for US-based dairy company Burt Lewis.

"We’ve built a high specification plant and have demonstrated our ability to pursue the highest returning opportunities with our partners. As we continue to focus on this, Callam will have a key role to play and he will add to the vast industry and international experience we already have in our Senior Leadership Team," said Mr Penno.