Offis sponsors RightScale 2017 ANZ State of the Cloud Report

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:33

Offis, Australia-based leaders in hybrid cloud management, today announced the results of the RightScale 2017 State of the Cloud Australia/New Zealand, sponsored by Offis and Telstra.

"Australia and New Zealand have been, in many ways, at the forefront of cloud creativity and adoption," said Franck Demoiseau, CEO of Offis. "For example, we see that in our region there are more enterprises in hybrid cloud than the rest of the world. We only expect cloud adoption to grow here as enterprises become more comfortable with the increased scalability, availability, and security of cloud."

The 2017 State of the Cloud Australia/New Zealand is available for download here:

www.offis.com.au/community/blog/rightscale-2017-anz-state-cloud-report/

Summary of the report:

ANZ respondents prefer hybrid cloud at higher rates than the rest of the world: 85 percent of ANZ enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, the same as for enterprises in our global survey. 68 percent of ANZ enterprises prefer hybrid cloud vs. 58 percent of enterprises worldwide. 92 percent of organisations surveyed are running applications or experimenting with infrastructure-as-a-service.

ANZ organisations that use cloud are leveraging multiple clouds: Organisations using public cloud are already running applications in an average of 1.9 public clouds and experimenting with 1.6 more. Organisations using private cloud are already running applications in an average of 2.2 private clouds and experimenting with 1.7 more.

Companies run a majority of workloads in cloud: Respondents run 29 percent of workloads in public cloud and 43 percent in private cloud. Among enterprises, respondents run 21 percent of workloads in public cloud and 47 percent in private cloud. Both enterprises and SMBs in ANZ use private cloud at higher rates than their counterparts worldwide.

More ANZ enterprises see central IT as a cloud broker: ANZ enterprises are more likely to see the role of central IT as deciding/advising on which apps move to cloud (68 percent in ANZ vs. 63 percent globally), and brokering cloud services (60 percent in ANZ vs. 54 percent globally). Conversely, ANZ enterprises see a smaller role for central IT in selecting public and private clouds, setting policies for cloud use, and optimising cloud costs. ANZ enterprises lead the rest of the world in several areas of cloud governance (security policies, approval policies, cost policies, and disaster recovery), but lag in strategy (defining the value that they hope to gain from cloud and a timeline for implementing their cloud strategy).

ANZ organisations see fewer cloud challenges, but also fewer cloud benefits: The top benefits for ANZ organisations are scalability (56 percent), speed to access infrastructure (55 percent), and availability (50 percent). Overall, ANZ organisations are realising cloud benefits at a lower rate than their counterparts in the rest of the world. The top challenges for ANZ organisations are compliance (25 percent), governance (23 percent), and lack of resources/expertise (23 percent). Except for compliance and governance, ANZ organisations see fewer challenges than their counterparts globally.

Few ANZ organisations are prepared for a significant cloud outage: Most ANZ cloud users have direct connect to the cloud providers they use. Only 19 percent of ANZ respondents are prepared for a cloud region outage, and only 43 percent are prepared for a loss of connection to the cloud.

Significant wasted cloud spend drives cloud users to focus on costs: Cloud users underestimate the amount of wasted cloud spend. Respondents in ANZ estimate that they are wasting 26 percent of cloud spend, while RightScale has measured actual waste between 30 and 45 percent when analysing cost optimisation opportunities for its customers. Despite an increased focus on cloud cost management, only a minority of companies are taking critical actions to optimise cloud costs, such as shutting down unused workloads or selecting lower-cost clouds or regions. ANZ lags significantly in its use of AWS Reserved Instances (20 percent in ANZ vs. 31 percent worldwide). 53 percent of both ANZ and global respondents are focused on optimising cloud costs. In ANZ it is the #2 initiative for 2017, ranking only behind moving more workloads to cloud (61 percent).

ANZ organisations lag in adoption of DevOps and Docker: Overall DevOps adoption is lower in ANZ; 64 percent vs. 78 percent worldwide. ANZ enterprises adopt DevOps at higher rates than SMBs (73 percent vs. 56 percent) and most adoption is bottom up, starting with teams and business units. Among DevOps tools, Puppet (23 percent) and Docker (22 percent) are used most widely, but adoption of all tools lags the rest of the world. There is strong interest in Docker in ANZ with an additional 19 percent planning to use it. Some ANZ respondents use Docker through container-as-a-service offerings from cloud providers including AWS ECS (26 percent), Azure Container Service (14 percent), and Google Container Engine (4 percent).

SMBs in ANZ are adopting Azure at a significantly higher rate than the rest of the world: Overall, AWS (51 percent) and Azure (42 percent) are the most frequently adopted public clouds within ANZ. The lead of AWS over Azure is much smaller in ANZ (AWS leads by 9 percentage points) vs. globally (AWS leads by 23 percentage points), driven by higher adoption by ANZ SMBs. 41 percent of ANZ SMBs are running applications in Azure, much higher than the 25 percent using Azure globally. Conversely, ANZ enterprises use AWS at a slightly higher rate than the rest of the world (61 percent vs. 59 percent) and adopt Azure at the same rate as the rest of the world (43 percent).

ANZ public cloud users still have a larger footprint in AWS: AWS holds a significant lead over Azure in the number of VMs its users are running: 24 percent of respondents have more than 100 VMs in AWS, while only 10 percent have more than 100 VMs in Azure. Among enterprises, 37 percent have 100+ VMs in AWS, and 17 percent have 100+ in Azure.

ANZ respondents use more VMware and Microsoft for private cloud: VMware vSphere for private cloud leads in ANZ with 51 percent adoption, higher than 42 percent adoption worldwide. Microsoft System Center (#2), VMware vCloud Suite (#3), and Microsoft Azure Pack/Stack (#4) for private cloud also have higher adoption in ANZ vs. globally. OpenStack adoption, however, is much lower in ANZ (13 percent) than worldwide (20 percent), driven mostly by lower adoption for ANZ SMBs.

Methodology

In February 2017, RightScale conducted an additional survey in Australia/New Zealand, sponsored by Telstra and Offis, as a follow up to its annual global State of the Cloud Survey. The survey questioned technical professionals across a broad cross-section of organisations in ANZ about their adoption of cloud infrastructure. The 168 respondents in ANZ range from technical executives to managers and practitioners and represent organisations of varying sizes across many industries. Respondents represent companies across the cloud spectrum, including both users and non-users of RightScale solutions. Their answers provide a comprehensive perspective on the state of the cloud in ANZ today.

About Offis Multi-Cloud Services

First Australian managed services provider to partner with RightScale, providing expert guidance to help architect, implement, and automate any cloud strategy. Leveraging the RightScale Cloud Management Platform, Offis' consultants optimise existing cloud usage across public, private and hybrid clouds; architect cloud environments; deploy cloud applications at scale using DevOps best practices and automate the provisioning and management of cloud workloads. www.offis.com.au/multi-cloud-services/rightscale/