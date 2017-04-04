Dairy farm with options placed on the market for sale

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:54

An easy-to-manage dairy farm near the Waikato township of Pipiroa has been placed on the market for sale.

The 59 hectare flat and fertile property is made up of 14 individual land titles of varying sizes. The farm milks 144 fresian and fresian-cross cows - producing 52,101 kilograms of milk solids last season with a contract to Open Country Dairy - and is located at 1460 State highway 25, Pipiroa beside the banks of the Piako River.

The property’s 47 paddocks are separated with a mix of one and two-wire electric fencing - with a loop race ensuring ease of both stock and farm machinery movement across the land. The farm water source is from a quality council-supplied water line. Bought-in feed has been up to 150 bales of silage over the past two summers to supplement the chicory grown on-site.

Building improvements on the farm include a 24-aside herringbone cow shed serviced by a 240 cow capacity yard, a three-bedroom homestead with an adjacent self-contained single-bedroom sleepout, a large three bay implement shed, and two holding pens with their own loading race.

The property is being marketed for sale by Bayleys Hamilton through a tender process closing on April 26. Bayleys Hamilton salespeople Karl Davis and Lee Carter said the farm comprised 14 separate landholding titles which provided options for any potential purchasers.

"Effluent is irrigated over 15 hectares of the farm, with waste pumped underground through a ‘spider’ irrigator drawing from a sump. The soil type is predominantly sedimentary top soil over marine clay," Mr Davis said.

"Milk solid production on the farm has increased steadily over the past four seasons - from 31,761 kilograms in the 2012/13 season, up to 42,209 in the following year, and at 51,101 in the 2015/16 year."

Mr Carter said the farm was handily located near the Coromandel Peninsula which is full of hunting, fishing, and beach destinations and equi’ distant between the rural supply towns of Kopu and Ngatea with their range of social and service amenities.