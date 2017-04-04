CIO100 recognises Transaction Services Group Executive

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 15:06

New Zealand’s recent CIO100 awards saw David Kennedy, Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), Transaction Services Group (TSG) placed highly among peers in the top 100 rankings of the country’s CIOs.

Kennedy took out 4th place, with acknowledgement of his efforts and expertise in spearheading the group-wide technology transformation strategy for leading global payment solutions provider TSG. In the past year, the business has acquired two companies and significantly grown its size. Today, it runs five operating companies across the United States, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

As Group CIO, Kennedy’s responsibility over the past 12 months has been to bring together the various business entities with a focus on TSG’s IT transformation strategy.

"I have a simple philosophy - technology is a constant throughout all areas of the business," says Kennedy. "We have completed many improvements including a holding summit for all our IT managers, implemented a single workflow management system and single licensing provisioning, and introduced single supplier agreements."

In addition, the approach has created new revenue streams, improved system stability and created a cloud migration strategy.

Craig Marshall, TSG Chief Executive Officer, says the recognition signals an exciting period for the company.

"Innovation is a critical focus as TSG grows," says Mr Marshall. "This is well deserved acknowledgement of David’s knowledge and skillset. He is a valuable member of our senior management group, and a key leader in this phase of the group’s growth."

TSG is a leading global payment solutions provider comprising Debitsuccess in the United States and New Zealand, Debitsuccess and FFA Paysmart in Australasia, and United Kingdom based DFC and Harlands Group.