Sections of Lower Hutt's Queensgate Shopping Centre to reopen

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 16:15

Lower Hutt’s Queensgate Shopping Centre will reopen the rest of the Centre on Thursday 6th April with a long weekend of celebrations including entertainment, giveaways and retail offers.

This follows the completion of demolition of a portion of the carpark and its cinema complex.

64 stores have remained closed since the Kaikoura earthquake in November because of the adjacent demolition works. With a few exceptions, due to usual tenant movements and upgrade works, these retailers will reopen for trade on Thursday.

Countdown’s internal Centre access will also reopen on Thursday.

Customers visiting the Centre will notice a few interim changes as the Centre is prepared for further refurbishment:

- The building has been "shrink wrapped" to create protection from the elements and allow contractors to take their time in creating the best possible design aesthetic to the medium-term cladding of the building.

- Ground level outdoor carparking will be in place of the demolition site, accessible from Bloomfield Terrace and Waterloo Road. From here customers will enter the Centre via the usual entrance just off Bloomfield Terrace.

- The area of the carpark which has been closed alongside the closed stores will also reopen to create more parking for customers.

- New fire egress points have been reinstated at the end of the Centre where the entry to the Level 1 carpark has been lost.

Customers will also notice some works in the Centre Court area, the Level 1 Carpark and the loading dock. These works are in relation to the new store which will be opening in late 2017 and are unrelated to the demolition.

Courtesy crew will be stationed throughout the Centre and the carpark to help orientate customers to the new carpark layout and entries.

More information on the reopening festivities can be found at queensgateshopping.co.nz