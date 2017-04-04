Panuku Development Auckland to move closer to Council headquarters

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 16:17

The city’s urban regeneration agency Panuku Development Auckland is moving offices later in the year.

Panuku is moving to 82 Wyndham Street (the corner of Nelson and Wyndham streets), taking a nine year lease on the ground and first floors.

One of the key objectives of the move is to be closer to the Auckland Council headquarters on Albert Street. Currently the Panuku offices at Pier 21 on Westhaven Drive are about 25 minutes away by foot.

Panuku Chief Executive Roger MacDonald says the organisation went through a thorough process of assessing the costs of staying at Pier 21 versus moving to a new office.

"The Panuku Board was mindful of the need to be fiscally responsible when they made the decision to move. There will be a number of long-term savings from moving into a building that has been refurbished by the building owner to meet the needs of our business including new ways of working."

The building owner refurbishment will be completed to a minimum Green Star 4 built rating and is targeting a 4 star NABERSNZ energy efficiency rating.

"This not only shows our commitment to energy efficiency but will help to keep operating costs down with potential future savings for Panuku," says MacDonald.