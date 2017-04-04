Public health care provider and Trust victims of alleged fraud - SFO

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 17:39

Two people have appeared at the Manukau District Court in relation to a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecution alleging fraud committed against a public health care provider for people with intellectual disabilities and a Trust set up to settle treaty claims.

The pair were charged in January this year and given name suppression. Name suppression has now been lifted for one of the defendants.

Saul Brendan Roberts, the former Asset Manager for Te Roopu Taurima O Manukau Trust (Te Roopu) and Trustee at Te Kawerau Iwi Tribal Authority (Te Kawerau), faces five charges under section four of the Secret Commissions Act.

The other defendant is a supplier of goods and services to Te Roopu and faces two charges under section three of the Secret Commissions Act as well as Crimes Act charges. They include one charge of ‘Theft by person in special relationship’, two of ‘Dishonestly taking or using document’ and one of ‘Obtaining by deception’.

The SFO alleges that Mr Roberts received secret commission payments in return for contracting work to certain suppliers to Te Roopu, including businesses owned by the other defendant. Mr Roberts is alleged to have received a certain percentage of each invoice as a cash kickback. He is also alleged to have arranged a secret commission payment during his employment at Te Kawerau.

SFO Director, Julie Read said, "Deliberate acts of fraud against a public health care provider and a charitable trust are completely unacceptable and a matter of huge public concern. The SFO’s role is to prosecute matters on behalf of New Zealanders in order to keep public services free from corruption."

The defendants will reappear in the Manukau District Court on 12 May 2017.