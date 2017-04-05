BMW 220i Active Tourer introduction

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 10:06

New four-cylinder petrol power for Active Tourer.

Wide engine range: three-cylinder, four-cylinder and plug-in hybrid.

Maximum versatility and flexibility for all lifestyles.

Typical BMW driving characteristics from front-wheel drive architecture.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer range priced from $51,450 plus on-road costs.

BMW Group New Zealand is announcing updates to the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer range with the addition of a new engine derivative. As of April 2017 a new 4-cylinder petrol engine joins the existing model line-up, bringing top-class performance figures and exemplary fuel consumption.

The launch of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer saw BMW bring the functionality of space and comfort, combined with hallmark BMW dynamics, style and elegance, to the premium compact class. Offering generous levels of space within impressively compact dimensions, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer represents the perfect response to increasingly demanding mobility requirements.

Four-cylinder petrol power.

The new BMW 220i Active Tourer joins the local model range, offering a new generation four-cylinder petrol engine from the BMW TwinPower Turbo engine range. Delivering 141kW of power and 280Nm of torque, the 220i in combination with eight-speed automatic transmission with Steptronic can reach 100km/h in only 7.4 seconds. The BMW 220i Active Tourer is also capable of impressive fuel economy, consuming only 5.7 litres per 100km of petrol (EU combined test) whilst emitting just 133 grams per km of CO2.

Changes across the model range.

With the introduction of the new BMW 220i Active Tourer, the existing BMW 218d Active Tourer will be discontinued from the local line-up. The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer range in New Zealand will therefore include 218i petrol, 220i petrol and 225xe plug-in hybrid.

The introduction of the BMW 220i Active Tourer reflects not only newly available powertrains, but also a change in buyer preferences, said BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director Florian Renndorfer. "The new 220i strongly complements the 218i in the range today and provides a new petrol alternative. With a wide variety of powertrains now available and adaptable interior concept, the 2 Series Active Tourer really does offer customers a versatile product to suit their lifestyle".

The BMW among front-wheel drive cars.

Like all BMW models, the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer makes its mark with great driving dynamics and the sort of driving experience the brand is renowned for.

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer uses a state-of-the-art front-wheel-drive concept to set new standards among adaptable, premium compact vehicles with spacious interiors. This concept, together with a higher roofline, long wheelbase and front-mounted transverse engines, maximises interior spaciousness and flexibility. At the same time, the elevated "semi-command" seating position provides a better overview in complex driving situations.

The versatile luggage compartment, whose capacity can be enlarged from 468 to 1,510 litres, and the 40:20:40 split-folding rear backrest fitted as standard exemplify this model’s excellent everyday practicality. Flexibility is further enhanced by a sliding rear seat which allows legroom in the rear or the load compartment capacity to be increased as required.

One particularly smart touch is the foldable boot floor that conceals a storage compartment with a handy multifunction tray. The rear backrest can be adjusted as an option to offer either added comfort for the three rear seats or extra luggage space.

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer range pricing is as follows:

218i Active Tourer- $51,450

220i Active Tourer- $57,990

225xe Active Tourer- $69,800

All pricing includes GST but excludes on-road costs.