Survey shows most people happy with their electricity retailer

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 10:38

Most Kiwis are happy with their electricity retailer, according to the Electricity Authority’s 2016 Electricity Consumers’ Survey released yesterday.

Electricity retailers had a satisfaction rating of 69 per cent, ahead of insurance providers (60 per cent) and the same as internet providers. Just 9 per cent of survey respondents said they were less than satisfied with their electricity retailer. In addition, the overall quality of customer service has risen to 65 per cent.

Electricity Retailers Association of NZ (ERANZ) Chief Executive Jenny Cameron welcomed the result.

"A large proportion of customers are satisfied compared to those who are not satisfied, and we take heart from that.

"It’s significant that retailers rank second among household suppliers - behind internet providers - for whether it’s worthwhile to actively shop around, and the likelihood and ease of switching.

"The ability to compare plans and to switch quickly has become a big part of consumer expectation in recent years, so knowing that retailers are maintaining a high level of service in this area is gratifying. New Zealand is world-leading in this. Retailers’ focus on being customer-centric is at the core of what they do."

The survey results showed that most customers who check deals are often finding their current retailer is still offering them the best rate, or can do so with a switch to another plan, therefore they are not inclined to change (66 per cent).

"That’s further confirmation of the level of service and the plans on offer, and of the flexibility offered by retailers," said Ms Cameron.

"There is clearly always opportunity to improve, and members are constantly trying to maintain their competitive edge. ERANZ members are committed to delivering more choice, more control and more certainty over how customers use their power."

Retailers regularly seek customer feedback on their experiences, develop new products and services based on that, as well as use things such as Net Promoter Score measures to continually drive improvement.

"New Zealand is regarded as having one of the easiest electricity switching schemes in the world, and with that we enjoy a highly reliable electricity supply, a retail market with lots of choice, and more than 85 per cent renewable generation.

"According to the latest Household Expenditure Survey, Kiwi households are now spending an average of just under 3 per cent of total weekly expenditure on electricity. Over the past three years, electricity expenditure dropped by 5.6 per cent while net expenditure of all household spending was increasing by 17 per cent.

"Spending the equivalent of just five loaves of bread and four two-litre bottles of milk a week on electricity seems like a pretty good deal. Considering how important electricity is in our everyday lives, the fact that we spend such a small part of our incomes on it demonstrates the value being provided by the sector."

About ERANZ

The Electricity Retailers Association of New Zealand was established in August 2015 to represent the electricity retail industry on important sector-wide issues such as delivering value to stakeholders and consumers, and supporting the continued development of an open, competitive, sustainable and effective electricity market.