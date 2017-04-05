New Commodore Tourer to join the range in 2018

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 11:46

Holden has today revealed the next step in the evolution of one of New Zealand’s best-loved vehicles, with confirmation the adventure-ready, stylishly rugged next-generation Commodore Tourer will be a feature of local roads (and off-roads) from 2018.

With its bush-walk meets fashion week styling, Commodore Tourer is the sleek, sporty alternative for adventure loving buyers. Purposeful styling and sophisticated driving technology combines with practicality to give a whole new dimension to Commodore’s appeal.

"The next-generation Commodore Tourer gives the range a new level of appeal, combining New Zealanders love for SUVs with the practicality of a wagon and the driving appeal of a sedan," said Managing Director of Holden New Zealand, Kristian Aquilina.

"Commodore Tourer comes with a high-tech AWD system and also lets customers select specific driving modes, giving them the flexibility to be able to get off the beaten track - whether that’s finding secluded camp spots, quiet surf beaches or high street boutiques in their city."

IF BEAR GRYLLS AND JAMES BOND HAD A LOVE CHILD…

Rugged, outdoors styling combined with refinement, technology and impeccable taste. Commodore Tourer’s beautiful flowing design lines hail from Opel’s Monza concept and the Sculptural Artistry Meet German Precision design language, however the execution is much more purposeful.

"The Commodore Tourer body-style is designed for the self-aware buyer who appreciates the style, seating comfort and practicality of a sportwagon with a bit more capability," said Holden Australia Director - Design, Richard Ferlazzo.

"The Europeans have always excelled at finding this balance of style and robustness and the Commodore Tourer is a great example."

Built almost 110mm and 20mm longer than its Commodore and Commodore Sportwagon siblings respectively, Commodore Tourer also rides with 20mm additional ground clearance and 40/20/40 seat splits combining practicality with a powerful road presence.

A prominent landscape grille and slim headlamps provide a wide horizontal impression, while the silver colored skid plate adds to create a strong, athletic stance. Off-road focused black lower fascia and wheel arch protection join additional adventure cues, such as a roof rails as standard and dual exhaust bezels that reinforce the lower and wider impression.

COMMODORE EVOLVES WITH ADVANCED OFF-ROAD FOCUSSED TECHNOLOGY

After spending years conquering Kiwi roads, Commodore now has its sights set further afield thanks to state-of-the-art AWD technology with torque vectoring that boasts two electrically controlled multi-plate clutches which enable a more precise transmission of power to each wheel - irrespective of road or weather conditions.

Working hand-in-hand with the AWD is the driver mode preference, a feature which changes the driving behavior of the car at the push of a button. The driver mode preference allows the driver to switch the Commodore Tourer into ‘Sports’ mode and changes the calibration settings for the vehicle’s steering, AWD system and transmission for a more direct, sporty feel.

NEXT-GENERATION COMMODORE KEY HIGHLIGHTS: Cutting-edge driver assistance systems and technology: Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Speed Limit Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert Side Blind-Zone Alert Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Next-generation comfort and convenience technologies: Massage Seats Rear one-touch folding seats Heated Front and Rear seats

Ventilated Front seats

Express up/down all windows

Wagon power lift-gate

Active Noise Cancellation