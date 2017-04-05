NZ's ten fastest cities for broadband revealed

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 12:18

New figures released by Chorus have revealed New Zealand’s top ten cities for fast, fixed line broadband.

Dunedin is way out in front after making the most of winning Chorus’ Gigatown competition, with an average connection speed of 196Mbps.

North Shore is second with 54Mbps, while third placed Rotorua is also New Zealand’s fastest growing city for broadband speeds.

Overall, the average download speed for households and small businesses on the Chorus network in February 2017 was 41Mbps compared with 25Mbps at the same time last year.

"The results show that New Zealanders are downloading, streaming TV and gaming at a huge rate," says Chorus network strategy manager Kurt Rodgers.

"As Chorus crosses the country laying ultra-fast fibre and upgrading the technology in our copper network, more Kiwis can, and are, taking advantage of our faster, more reliable broadband connections.

"Our use of new technology is also driving the increase in speed. It doesn’t matter whether you live in the cities or live rurally, content is flying into our homes faster due to newer technology such as high definition online television and more interactive and complex online games."

"As a nation our average data use is growing fast. Last year we chewed through 1.5 exabytes (or 1,500,000,000 gigabytes) of data. That’s a lot of information, emails, movies, music, and more being bundled and carried all over the country.

The number of households on the Chorus network enjoying ultra-fast fibre has nearly doubled in the last 12 months to 21 per cent. More households are also taking advantage of Chorus fast VDSL product, a great stepping stone to fibre, with connections increasing to 17 per cent (up 5 per cent).

Despite the growing role of broadband in New Zealanders’ lives, about 60 percent of homes and businesses on the Chorus network could have a better fixed broadband connection and a more enjoyable online experience, often at no extra cost.

People can check here to make sure they are on the best broadband available

New Zealand’s top ten fastest cities for broadband

CONNECTION SPEED 29 FEB 2016 (MBPS) / CONNECTION SPEED 28 FEB 2017 (MBPS) / Growth Rate

1 / Dunedin City / 115.9 / 196.3 / 69.3%

2 / North Shore City / 30.7 / 54.3 / 76.8%

3 / Rotorua District / 28.6 / 52.8 / 84.6%

4 / Porirua City / 27.8 / 47.7 / 71.4%

5 / Auckland City / 25.8 / 45.4 / 75.9%

6 / Manukau City / 27.7 / 45 / 62.6%

7 / Lower Hutt City / 25.4 / 43.9 / 72.8%

8 / Masterton District / 25.1 / 43.4 / 72.8%

9 / Nelson City / 24.8 / 43 / 73.3%

10 / Papakura District / 25.9 / 42.7 / 65.1%