Two young Kiwis recognised as global Future Energy Leaders

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 13:02

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is pleased to announce two young New Zealanders are on their way to becoming the next generation of New Zealand’s energy leaders, capable of solving the world’s most pressing challenges around energy and sustainability.

Bennet Tucker from emsTradepoint, and Daniel Gnoth from Powerco have been chosen by the World Energy Council to join its Future Energy Leaders’ Programme - the FEL-100 - an exclusive group designed to help shape, inspire and grow energy leaders of tomorrow.

Bennet and Daniel join Tina Frew from Z Energy, who was already a FEL, bringing the New Zealand contingent to 3 out of the 100, reflecting the high calibre of our pool of nominations.

Hon. David Caygill, BEC Chair says, "This is an outstanding opportunity for our two new Future Energy Leaders to gain experience and contribute on a global scale. The two-way exchange of knowledge and development of innovative ideas will not only benefit these two individuals, but the New Zealand energy sector as well.

"By joining the FEL-100 programme, an exclusive group of young energy leaders, Bennet and Daniel will be invited to contribute to the World Energy Council’s global energy dialogue, support the development of balanced policy frameworks, attend congress and help shape energy solutions for tomorrow. The norm is to serve as a FEL for three years and attend at least one World Energy Congress."

The World Energy Council asked each Member Committee - in New Zealand’s case, the BEC - to nominate their most promising young professionals for the global programme.

The programme is designed to build on the ideas and innovative potential of the next generation, to develop new ways of thinking and frame the future of our energy systems. It brings together a network of exceptional individuals from across the globe who represent the different players in the energy sector, including government, energy industry, academia, civil society and social entrepreneurs.

Newly appointed FEL Bennet Tucker says, "It’s very exciting to be part of the FEL-100 programme. It’s an honour to get this unique opportunity to be part of a global dialogue on the future of energy, and I look forward to making the most of it."

Fellow new FEL Daniel Gnoth says, "I feel privileged to have the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable energy future on a scale enabled by the FEL-100 programme. It’s important to me to make a meaningful impact and I look forward to working with talented people, learning a lot and making things happen."

The BEC would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Millar from Martin Jenkins and Jenny Lackey from EECA who have served as FELs and are now a part of the FEL Alumni programme.