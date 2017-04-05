NZGBC achieves 'market leading NABERSNZ rating'

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 16:05

The New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC) has achieved a market leading 5 star NABERSNZ Tenant rating for its Auckland office, an improvement of half a star from last year’s rating. NABERSNZ is a system for rating the energy efficiency of office buildings. It is an independent tool, backed by the New Zealand government.

The NZGBC moved into its office at 205 Queen Street in November 2014, completing a fit-out that achieved a 5 Green Star Interior fit-out rating in April 2015. The offices are intended to be a healthy and comfortable work environment, as well as an inspiring and functional venue for events and training. Another key aim of the office was to provide a public showcase for Green Star Interiors.

NZGBC Chief Executive Andrew Eagles says, "NABERSNZ is all about benchmarking and striving towards continuous improvement. Last year we measured our office’s energy use and have since achieved further efficiencies."

Although NZGBC certifies NABERSNZ ratings, it was subject to the same independent, robust process that every project goes through with a qualified assessor: Kane Tarrant, National Facilities Manager for Colliers International Real Estate Management, carried out the assessment. Colliers have won RICS property management team of the year for 4 years running.

Tarrant says, "The first rating normally takes a bit of time, but subsequent ratings are faster. Measuring your energy performance is the first step to improving it and that’s exactly what NZGBC have done with their second rating."

NABERSNZ is also showcased in the NZ Herald, which demonstrates how energy efficiency ratings are being used to benefit office investors, developers, landlords and tenants.

NZGBC is currently offering free NABERSNZ feasibility assessments. To find out more visit https://www.nabersnz.govt.nz/funding-and-support/nabersnz-free-feasibility-assessment-offer/

For more information on NZGBC’s ‘excellent’ NABERSNZ rating, or to learn about the benefits of a NABERSNZ rating for tenants and landlords, visit www.nabersnz.govt.nz today.