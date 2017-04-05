Spark launches PureCloud

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 16:22

Spark has launched PureCloud, a new customer experience system by Genesys, to help New Zealand businesses manage and service their customers more seamlessly and affordably over the cloud, keeping on top of rising demand for smarter customer experiences.

The new subscription-based contact centre infrastructure brings together inbound and outbound calling, email, webchat, social media, and fax (for those using it), enabling customer interactions to be viewed and managed as single, unbroken journeys across platforms.

Richard Adams, GM Solutions for Spark Digital, said this is the kind of experience customers are growing to expect from businesses:

"More and more, people expect to be able to determine how and when they get in touch with a company, and they expect the experience to be unbroken, regardless of the way in which they make contact.

"We wanted to help New Zealand businesses keep ahead of this growing demand from their customers with a system that would be easy to adopt, affordable to run, and that would make things easier for businesses as well as their customers. PureCloud does all this and more, so we’re thrilled to be bringing it to our customers."

PureCloud comes with enterprise grade security, regular updates and real-time customer information. It can be adopted with just a headset and an internet connection and, being cloud based, enables business continuity through disruptive events such as natural disasters.

PureCloud is available at www.sparkdigital.co.nz/solutions/collaboration/purecloud-contactcentre/.