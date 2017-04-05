EQC claim information for flood and landslip claims

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 16:18

The Earthquake Commission is advising homeowners whose properties suffered damage from landslips or flooding, during this week’s severe weather that has hit the country, that they have three months to lodge a claim.

General Manager Customer and Claims Trish Keith says that the priority for local residents is to look after themselves, their families, and friends and take stock of what has happened to their properties.

"If your property has suffered land slip or flood damage, and you have home or contents fire insurance, then you can make a claim with EQC within three months of when the event occurred. People have plenty of time to lodge an EQC claim and their immediate safety and welfare comes first."

EQC covers only damage to residential land within certain limits that has been caused by storms and floods. Insurance companies cover house and contents damage according to the terms of their policy with the customer in these cases. However EQC also covers damage to home, contents, and land within certain limits for natural landslip damage.

"Those who need to make their home safe, sanitary, secure, and weather-tight immediately should get the work carried out and keep records, take photographs where appropriate, and keep a copy of any bills paid. Temporary or urgent repair work done now will be part of a future claim if accepted by EQC," says Mrs Keith.

Claims can be lodged online at www.eqc.govt.nz/claims, via email on info@eqc.govt.nz, or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (326 243). The EQC call centre is open 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.