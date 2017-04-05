Silvermoon team up with Tactix

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 16:35

Players from Canterbury’s top netball team will now be sparkling on and off the court, thanks to a new sponsorship from New Zealand jewellery retailer Silvermoon.

The newly named Silvermoon Tactix will have the company’s sponsorship and support for two years, including this year’s netball season, which kicked off on Sunday 26th March.

Silvermoon is no stranger to talented New Zealand sportswomen, having also sponsored gold medalist Paralympic swimmer Sophie Pascoe since 2014. Now the brand has included a sponsorship for a team in its home region.

"Canterbury is where Silvermoon is based, it’s our home," says Simon Thwaites, Silvermoon founder.

"A lot of our success has been driven from this region, and Cantabrian women have been huge supporters of Silvermoon from the get-go. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to give back to our local community and get behind our regional team!"

"The Silvermoon Tactix needed assistance to continue to play, inspire young women, and represent Canterbury, so we were happy to step up and show our support."

Despite the team having a tough couple of years with only a few wins, Thwaites still believes the sponsorship is worthwhile.

"It’s easy to jump on board when a team is at the top, but there’s something nice about supporting the underdog. Canterbury is a large and proud sporting region, and the only way from here is up so we’re happy to be a part of that journey."

Captain of the Silvermoon Tactix, Jess Moulds, says Silvermoon is the perfect partner for their team.

"We’re so happy to have a local company on board to support our team as we head into the 2017 season. Better yet, Silvermoon is a brand that we already know and love! Many of the team have purchased beautiful pieces from there in the past and we’ll all be proud to wear and represent Silvermoon off the court. It will be lovely to have another side of our personalities and style represented - we’re not just netball players, we’re also women and we love their beautiful jewellery just as much as the next woman does!"

Silvermoon was started in 2000 and now has 13 stores around New Zealand.