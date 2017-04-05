No change to Easter Sunday trading for Porirua

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 18:13

Shops in Porirua will stay closed on Easter Sunday with Porirua City Council voting today to retain the status quo.

The Government amended the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990 last year to allow local councils to adopt a policy giving retailers the option to trade on Easter Sunday.

At a meeting today, after a month of consultation, the Council voted to retain the status quo, meaning there will be no Easter Sunday trading this year.

Councillors carefully considered submissions from those in support of Easter Sunday Trading and those who were opposed and recognised that opinions differed in the community.

There was a theme from a number of submitters recognising that there would be benefits in giving businesses the choice to open.

But Mayor Mike Tana said that submissions mainly favoured keeping Easter Sunday as a day for family time.

"There were two flavours coming through and quite strong views on both sides," Mayor Tana said.

"We’ve decided to keep things as they are for now - but this is an issue that can be revisited in the future."