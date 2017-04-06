Kiwi tech startup reaches 3 million users

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 09:19

Kami (formerly Notable PDF), an Auckland-based tech startup, reached over 3 Million users with 500K+ monthly active. It has only been less than 6 months since we passed our 2 million users mark and our growth is still increasing.

We are backed by prominent Silicon Valley investors and notable New Zealand investors, a 2015 New Zealand Innovation Awards winner, and a Google Partner.

Read our full announcement: http://bit.ly/2ovEs2C

Xero recently announced their 1M user mark and we think having to share another Kiwi tech company's story can help boost our local tech scene.