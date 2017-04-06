Kiwi tech startup reaches 3 million users

|
[ login or create an account ]
Kami (formerly Notable PDF), an Auckland-based tech startup, reached over 3 Million users with 500K+ monthly active. It has only been less than 6 months since we passed our 2 million users mark and our growth is still increasing.
We are backed by prominent Silicon Valley investors and notable New Zealand investors, a 2015 New Zealand Innovation Awards winner, and a Google Partner.
Read our full announcement: http://bit.ly/2ovEs2C
Xero recently announced their 1M user mark and we think having to share another Kiwi tech company's story can help boost our local tech scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.