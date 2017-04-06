Queensgate Shopping Centre re-opening delayed

|
The reopening of part of the Queensgate Shopping Centre, due to take place at 9am today, has been delayed due to the impact of heavy rain overnight causing delays in completing minor works to the fire egress at the Centre.
Management is working with contractors and council to address the issues caused by the overnight downpour and aim to have the Centre fully open as soon as possible.
In the meantime, customers who have arrived in anticipation of the opening are being looked after by the Centre’s courtesy crew.
