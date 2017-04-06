Gather social media platform 'growing faster than Snapchat'

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 12:55

Social media company, Gather Online, has today reached 97% of its equity crowd funding minimum within one week via NZ based crowd funding site, Equitise, and international site, Seedrs.

Gather Online’s social media website ‘Gather’ grew faster than Snapchat, acquiring 30,000 verified users within 6 months of its launch. Subsequently, the introduction of an app saw user growth accelerate exponentially with the app gaining over 12,000 new users within less than a month.

The capital raised through this equity crowd funding campaign will see the company implement a unique artificial intelligence algorithm to create an intuitive ‘eco system’ that brings people together based on their passions and experiences.

Most current social media platforms create a passive audience in which users don’t engage with 89% of their online connections.

Gather is unique in that it’s optimized to work as a social discovery platform, allowing users to interact with people outside of their existing networks in time-limited ‘Gathers’ based on shared activities or conversation topics. A time-limited Gathering simulates real life encounters by encouraging timely and immediate interaction to keep the conversations fresh.

Gather combines the ephemeral and time-sensitive content which made Snapchat popular, with the personalised, focussed and meaningful interactions missing from the likes of Facebook and Instagram.

Unlike other social networking sites, Gather brings together people with common interests and since there is high velocity and active interaction amongst like-minded people, true relationships and friendships can develop. Gatherings can be public or private and host permission can be required to join some groups.