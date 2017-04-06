Spark and Skinny to launch ‘Freedom’ mobile plans

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 14:34

Spark and Skinny are launching mobile plans that allow customers to use their mobiles without restriction by providing data without a cap, unlimited voice calling and unlimited texting. From today, Spark and Skinny Direct customers can register for pre-order at www.spark.co.nz and www.skinnydirect.co.nz. The plans will be available shortly after Easter.

Jason Paris, CEO of Spark Home Mobile and Business says, "We’ve seen 2degrees' new ‘unlimited’ plan - and while we like the intent, we believe it leaves customers with as many questions as answers. How can the plan be ‘unlimited’ when 2degrees have said there is a fair use limit? What does ‘fair use’ mean? What experience will a customer receive once 2degrees thinks they have used too much?

"We sat down and looked at these unanswered questions and thought, ‘we can make this simpler for our customers’. So, we’re launching Freedom plans, which provide customers with most of the benefits of an ‘unlimited approach’, but are clear and simple to understand and put customers back in control.

"While the big US telcos may have been able to get away with so called ‘unlimited’ plans that actually limit customers in a range of ways, we believe there’s an appetite amongst New Zealanders for plans that are transparent and do what they say on the tin."

In a new move for Spark, both Spark and Skinny Direct will launch Freedom plans on the same day. Spark will offer amazing value not previously seen in the NZ market through its Freedom mobile plan, which in addition to data without a cap will be packed with value added services including free Spotify Premium and Lightbox, for $129.99 a month. Skinny Direct will continue to hold its position as a market price leader by offering the best priced high volume mobile data plan in the market. It will offer data without a cap on its Freedom plan for just $120 a month.

Both plans offer data without a cap while managing the network for the rest of Spark’s customers. The first 22GB per month on a Freedom plan runs at full speed on the Spark mobile network. After that time, customers on this plan can continue browsing to their heart’s content but Spark may reduce their speed to protect other mobile and wireless broadband customers’ experience.

Paris explains, "We think this transparent approach allows customers to do what they love on their mobiles - via a sustainable solution that balances some customers’ requirements for large amounts of data with an ongoing reliable network experience for the rest of our customers. We think this is the right model for the New Zealand market.

"The challenges that companies around the world have faced when offering a truly unlimited mobile data plan are well publicised. Some companies have offered ‘unlimited’ data in a way that hasn’t been commercially sustainable as customers’ appetite for data consumption

outstripped the economics of the model, often resulting in poor network experiences for their wider customer base. Others have claimed to offer ‘unlimited’ data, but put so many non-

transparent constraints in place that the customer experience fails to meet the promise of a truly unlimited plan.

We’re delighted to be able to offer these Freedom plans on a test basis to a limited number of Spark and Skinny Direct customers - and we’re looking forward to getting feedback from customers on how they find them."