Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand appoints NZ leader

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 14:40

Today, Thursday 6th April 2017, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand has announced that Peter Vial will become its New Zealand Country Head. Peter replaces Kirsten Patterson who leaves Chartered Accountants ANZ to join the Institute of Directors as CEO.

Peter has been Chartered Accountants ANZ’s tax lead in New Zealand for the past four years. He is a respected authority on tax in New Zealand. Peter was an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland; worked in a senior role in tax at PwC for 12 years and is a former New Zealand Trade Commissioner to Germany.

Lee White, CEO, Chartered Accountants ANZ said: "Peter’s appointment to NZ Country Head is good for us, him and our members. He is a highly regarded tax expert with the ability to lead the New Zealand team at a time when our organisation and our profession is facing significant change. I’m delighted that we were able to appoint one of our own people into this important role".

Peter Vial said: "I’m looking forward to working with our team to deliver value to our members. I’m also looking forward to working with Lee White to progress the Chartered Accountant designation in New Zealand".