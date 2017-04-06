Top tech firms crowned

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 16:12

A belief in the power of technology to transform organisations is a common trait across the businesses that provide the IT infrastructure that keeps our economy going, says MYOB.

"Having the right technology in a business is key to its success. That’s why we’re so proud to work alongside so many great New Zealand partners to provide the tools that help other businesses succeed," says MYOB GM Enterprise Carolyn Luey.

"The High Achiever Awards are a fantastic way of recognising the people who are helping other businesses to upgrade and transform their operations."

The Awards covering the best technology providers in New Zealand were recently presented at the annual United for Growth Enterprise Partner Conference.

At the event, Endeavour New Zealand was recognised with the MYOB Greentree Partner of The Year Award and the Business Development Award for New Zealand.

The coveted Partner of the Year award recognises excellence across sales, growth and client services for MYOB’s Greentree Enterprise Resource Planning solutions in New Zealand last year, while the Business Development Award is given to the organisation responsible for generating the greatest sales success in New Zealand.

"Endeavour NZ have been helping businesses succeed for more than 30 years. Its team is comprised of skilled, experienced consultants who are experts at dispensing the best advice and implementing great outcomes for their customers. They’re also genuinely great people who thrive on teamwork," says Ms Luey.

"Endeavour NZ have taken out these two High Achiever Awards because of the passion of its team, outstanding results and ambition for success. It continues to hold a clear track record as one of our largest and most successful partners to date."

Endeavour NZ CEO Tim Ryley says, "We are delighted to receive the Excellence in Business Development this year and Partner of the Year for the third year running. These awards reflect the hard work the team at Endeavour put in to provide excellent value and services delivering ERP solutions to our clients.

"Our high level of growth and client retention are the reward for this and recognition by MYOB through these awards caps off a wonderful 2016 for Endeavour".

Other award winners included Focus Technology Group for Excellence in Customer Experience, Primacc for Excellence in Growth, Brunton Ltd for Excellence in Marketing and Enprise Solutions picked up Enterprise Solutions Partner of The Year.

"These businesses are at the forefront of helping drive innovation and maximise efficiency in the New Zealand economy. The technology solutions they’re delivering are helping businesses to better manage their operations and achieve even greater success," says Ms Luey.