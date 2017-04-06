Next stage in Hunter Valley Station lease transfer completed

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 16:44

The Commissioner of Crown Lands has given consent to the transfer of the Hunter Valley Station pastoral lease to Orange Lakes (NZ) Ltd.

This follows the Overseas Investment Office granting consent to Orange Lakes to buy the lease on Hunter Valley Station.

The Crown still owns the land. The Commissioner has only agreed to the purchase and transfer of the lease to the overseas buyer.

In leasing Hunter Valley Station, Orange Lakes has committed to invest in the farm operation, improve fencing and carry out pest control, maintain Hunter Valley road, remove High Burn Hut, and support the Epic Annual Cycling Race to take place on the land.

Orange Lakes has also committed to support improved public access to Lake Hāwea and the campsite at Kidds Bush, the Sawyer Burn Track and along a western access to Sentinel Peak.

The Commissioner will make decisions on any formal applications for public access.

The next stage in the sale of the lease is for Orange Lakes to settle and register the transfer with the Registrar-General of Lands.