Union requests investigation into Ceres' organic certification

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 09:05

The union representing distribution centre workers at organic food giant Ceres has written to BioGro NZ, the company’s organic certifier, to request a discussion and investigation into whether Ceres is meeting the social justice standards required for certification.

Ceres Organics has a social responsibility under its BioGro certification to provide all workers, including casual and temporary workers, with equal opportunities and the same terms and conditions.

"But this isn’t happening for everyone," said FIRST Union organiser Marcus Coverdale.

"We know of labour hire workers who’ve been refused the right to a fair disciplinary process. We’re also aware of cases where labour hire workers weren’t engaged on the terms required under section 67 of the Employment Relations Act."

"So we’re asking BioGro to investigate whether Ceres is meeting the social justice requirements needed to obtain certification."

"This is a question of integrity," said Coverdale.

"All workers who Ceres employs either directly or indirectly should enjoy basic rights like freedom of association and the right to organise and bargain collectively. BioGro’s standards demand nothing less."

Last week distribution centre workers took strike action outside of Ponsonby Central.