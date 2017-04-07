IPENZ appoints new President

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 09:14

Craig Price is the new President of the Institution of Professional Engineers New Zealand (IPENZ).

Mr Price has had a long career with engineering consultancy Beca. He is currently South Island Regional Manager and Chair of Beca’s New Zealand business.

IPENZ currently has a record 19,000 members across all fields of engineering.

Mr Price takes office during a significant period of change for IPENZ, with the organisation adopting a new direction and membership structure.

"This will be another big year of change, as we deliver on our strategies to drive increased credibility and influence for our members."

Mr Price says he’s passionate about upholding engineering standards. He also wants to see engineers moving beyond technical management into leadership and governance roles, in both business and the wider community.

"Engineers needs to step up and become influencers, not just implementers.

"Problem solving is at the heart of engineering, and engineers can bring this valuable perspective to industry groups and commercial and community boards."

He has been a strong supporter of Beca’s School Days programme, which gives local high school students the chance to experience a day as a professional consultant in a Beca office.

"Engineering is an energising and challenging profession full of different paths and possibilities. We need to keep attracting the best young talent - and to make sure we support them throughout their careers."

Mr Price is an IPENZ Fellow and a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors, and is a director of infrastructure services company City Care.

Mr Price will hold office for a year. He succeeds Elena Trout, IPENZ’s second female President.