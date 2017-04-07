Infratil disposal of its 19.91% stake in Metlifecare Limited

|
Infratil advises that it has entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for the off-market sale of its 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited at a price of $5.61 per share for aggregate consideration of $237.93 million, with settlement to occur on 11 April 2017.
As outlined at the Investor Day presentations on 29 March 2017 Infratil retains a strong set of organic growth opportunities in our newly established platforms of data infrastructure, renewables and eldercare.
Infratil's investment in Metlifecare Limited resulted in an annualised return of 15.5% since the original acquisition on 25 October 2013.
