Thankyou Payroll launches equity crowdfunding campaign

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 10:13

Thankyou Payroll launches an equity investment crowdfunding campaigns today Friday (7th April) to help grow its business, and meet the growing demand for its services.

The social enterprise business provides free cloud based payroll intermediary services to business and charities around the country. The service pays employees, tracks and manages leave and takes care of employee tax obligations.

Thankyou Payroll is looking to raise between $400,000 and $600,000, up to 9.38% of the company through a pledge me campaign http://pldg.me/thankyou

Shares will be $1 per share, and the minimum investment is $500.

The required investment comes on the back of changes the government is making to the landscape in which business owners operate and significant changes the IRD is making to PAYE and Payroll as of April 2019.

According to Thankyou Payroll CEO Christina Bellis this is an opportune time for growth and investment into the Thankyou Payroll business model.

The IRD’s new rules will require most businesses to submit payroll data after every single pay run, not once per month, and only online.

"There are many employers who will find these changes cumbersome, and challenging to navigate, costing them more time and money and they’ll be looking for a simpler way of doing payroll. That’s where we come in," says Bellis.

Thankyou Payroll is currently a free service leveraging an IRD subsidy as a primary revenue stream, alongside income from interest, and fast-service fees. They donate 25 cents per person, per pay to community organisations. However the IRD has announced they are removing the payroll intermediary subsidy as of April 2018.

"We will need to change to a paid subscription which will be competitive and best value for clients. Our software will continue to be free for all registered charities, and we’ll be increasing our donations to the Thankyou Charitable Trust, making every dollar go further into the community because social good, and its impact, will always be a strong component of our business model," says Bellis.

In the last three years Thankyou Payroll has seen a 220% revenue growth and 700% client base growth. To date the business has managed over $930 million in wages and tax, provided services for more than 4,300 clients and donated more than $80,000 to community organisations.

Thankyou Payroll’s business model is a win-win for everyone - government, business, community and the environment.

"As a business we think holistically - financially, socially and environmentally - and I believe that’s the sort of business model we should all be championing. It’s a great opportunity for investors to get behind a kiwi business that is making a difference," says Bellis.

To view the investor memorandum:

https://thankyoupayroll.co.nz/typ-is-crowdfunding.html