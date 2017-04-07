BMW recognises top Dealership achievements

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 11:17

BMW Group New Zealand has recently acknowledged its dealer network with awards for their outstanding performance in 2016. The awards recognise the highest level of customer service in both sales and aftersales, and are awarded on an annual basis.

Presentation of the awards was made by BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director, Florian Renndorfer, and BMW Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific region, Hendrik von Kuenheim, during a recent visit to New Zealand.

Two categories of awards were presented, with Auckland City BMW and Coombes Johnston BMW Hamilton both receiving recognition of their efforts.

The Auckland City BMW dealership team accepted national awards for achieving the highest level of customer service within vehicle sales criteria, and for service and aftersales criteria, amongst metropolitan BMW dealers.

Ian Gibson, Dealer Principal of Auckland City BMW moved to become a 50 per cent shareholder of the business in 2016, and is thrilled with the awards. "As a dealer we strive to deliver the highest possible levels of service to all of our customers. This recognition rewards the whole team for their ongoing focus to achieve this".

Coombes Johnston BMW of Hamilton have also received high praise for customer service and care, both in their sales and aftersales business units.

July 2016 saw Coombes Johnston BMW open a state-of-the-art dealership facility in Te Rapa Road, superseding a premises that had housed the business for over 25 years. The new dealership facility encompasses the latest BMW and MINI corporate standards and Future Retail in-dealership technology and design.

Coombes Johnston BMW Dealer Principal Richard Johnston, is proud to be accept the awards in recognition of the dealer performance. "On behalf of the whole team we are thrilled to receive these awards. To be recognised on a global level for our customer service is high praise indeed. Now with the new dealership facility we are in an even better position to best serve our customers’ needs into the future."

"Our congratulations must go to both Ian, Richard and their respective teams for this international BMW Group distinction", commented BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director, Florian Renndorfer. "They can all be incredibly proud of the level of service they provide for our customers, and for representing the BMW Group brands in New Zealand to this standard".

The awards are based on global BMW Group criteria, and honour BMW dealerships who excel in the areas of customer service and satisfaction across all aspects of the business.