Emirates A380 sports AC Milan livery

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 11:34

Emirates and AC Milan surprised travellers at Milan Malpensa International Airport with the unveiling of an A380 sporting a special AC Milan livery. For the occasion, the Club asked some of its top players to welcome the iconic aircraft on the tarmac, grabbing unsuspecting travellers’ attention.

The AC Milan A380 landed at Milan Malpensa International Airport yesterday with a unique livery featuring five AC Milan players: Carlos Bacca, Giacomo Bonaventura, Mattia De Sciglio, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Riccardo Montolivo. They witnessed the specially-liveried aircraft’s first landing in Milan and posed next to the double-decker on which their photo spans more than 500m2.

The AC Milan A380 continued on to New York JFK on the non-stop service from Milan. The decal will remain on the aircraft until August, as it continues to operate to the 47 destinations currently served by the Emirates A380 around the world including Auckland and Christchurch in New Zealand, served five times daily by Emirates A380s.