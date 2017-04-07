Vector wins Asia-Oceania financial performance award

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 12:35

Auckland based energy company, Vector, has won a Platinum EEI Asia-Oceania Index Award in Washington D.C. for superior and sustained financial performance.

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies in addition to having numerous international members. The EEI assessed 44 Asia-Oceania utility companies for their performance over three years based on rigorous financial metrics in small, medium, and large capitalisation categories. Vector CEO, Simon Mackenzie, accepted the award for the small capitalisation category yesterday at the International Utility Executive Summit.

"It’s a significant accomplishment for Vector to be recognised by a major organisation like the EEI, and against tough international competition," says Mr Mackenzie.

"Vector is owned 75.4 per cent by Entrust, on behalf of Aucklanders who are also our consumers. That plays a huge part in the way we approach our business and the balance we must achieve.

"We’re in a great place being able to provide good shareholder returns, while investing ahead of the sector in new energy solutions that will deliver better service, choice and control than ever before.

"Our financial performance will continue to support an ongoing programme of investment both in our current network and in new solutions that take Aucklanders into a new energy future."

Mr Mackenzie is also part of a delegation led by the Energy Minister, Hon Judith Collins, examining international trends in energy innovation, technology, and sustainability.